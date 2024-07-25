Arne Slot head coach of Liverpool during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool and Preston North End at AXA Training Centre on July 19, 2024 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool have still to make a signing in the summer transfer window.

Arne Slot has provided an update on Liverpool’s transfer window having yet to make a signing.

Slot took over the Anfield hot seat from Jurgen Klopp at the start of June. But it has been a quiet start to life as Reds head coach for the Dutchman, with a fresh face yet to arrive.

Liverpool are only one of two Premier League clubs still to delve into the transfer market. The Reds opted not to match Manchester United for Leny Yoro, who moved from Lille for £52 million, while Riccardo Calafiori is closing in on a switch to Arsenal having been linked with a switch to Merseyside.

Slot, speaking at a press conference during Liverpool’s pre-season tour of the USA, has insisted that working with the players he has inherited is crucial - but he and sporting director Richard Hughes are looking at where improvements could be made.

Slot said (via the Daily Mail’s Lewis Steele on X): "The first aim is to work with these players. There is an important line at the club that young players come through. Our standards are really high when it comes to bringing in new players. Of course, Richard and I are trying to improve the squad where possible."

Slot added that he would be surprised if Liverpool do not make any signings within the next month, with the 2024-25 season starting with a trip to Ipswich Town on Saturday 17 August.

He added: "The standards are really high to bring in new players. If you inherit a team that’s really good, it’s not easy to find players who are even higher. Richard is working really hard on that.