TWO key Liverpool players at risk of Champions League semi-final suspension

Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota will be hoping to avoid bookings against Benfica.

Liverpool aim to reach the Champions League semi-final for a third time in five years when they host Benfica at Anfield tonight (20.00).

The Reds hold a 3-1 advantage heading into the quarter-final second leg after a comprehensive win in Portugal last week.

Indeed, Jurgen Klopp’s men have one foot in the door of the last four - but must not be complacent.

If any sort of wake-up call was needed then Villarreal’s huge shock to dump Bayern Munich out of the competition last night can be one.

Should Liverpool get past Benfica, it’s Villarreal who they’ll meet in the semis.

Klopp has a fully-fit squad at his disposal - and will be hoping it remains that way.

The Reds will be looking for Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota to avoid yellow cards against Benfica.

The pair have both been booked twice respectively in the Champions League this season - and one more will see them serve a one-match ban.

Should either Jota or Mane feature tonight, they’ll be walking the disciplinary tightrope.