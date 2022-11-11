Liverpool injury update and team news ahead of the Premier League fixture against Southampton at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp has provided a Liverpool injury update ahead of tomorrow’s clash against Southampton at Anfield.

James Milner is back available having missed the previous two games because of concussion protocol.

Joel Matip also trained with the Reds today but remains unavailable, while Naby Keita is back running outside.

Klopp told reporters: “Nobody is out from the players available from midweek. Millie back in training today.

Naby is out running, Lucho (Luis Diaz) is back on the pitch running. Joel trained with us. He was with three-quarters of the session but is still out”

Luis Diaz (knee) is also now back running outside. Klopp said: “Lucho is running outside, he looks really good.”

