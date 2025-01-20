Mohamed Salah of Liverpool gestures during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD7 training session at AXA Training Centre on January 20, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool team news ahead of the Champions League clash against Lille at Anifeld.

Liverpool have been put through their paces ahead of tomorrow’s Champions League encounter against Lille at Anfield.

The Reds head into match-day seven topping the table, having won all six matches so far. Arne Slot’s side are safely into the last 16 of Europe’s elite club competition, although they will not want their standards to drop. Lille are eighth in the league standings and are also aiming to take another step towards avoiding the knockout play-off stage.

Liverpool underwent a session at the AXA Training Ground this afternoon to prepare for the encounter. Diogo Jota was absent for the 2-0 win at Brentford last Saturday. That’s after the striker came off the bench to head home the equaliser in a 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest last week. And it appears Jota will miss a second straight game with his issue as he was not spotted with the rest of his team-mates.

The Portugal international returned from a rib issue in February but did not make a start in the Premier League and instead came off the bench in six games. He bagged equalisers against Fulham and Forest but finds himself on the treatment table again.

Meanwhile, Joe Gomez remains unavailable. The centre-back is recovering from a hamstring issue sustained in a 5-0 thrashing of West Ham on 29 December. Before the Forest game, Slot admitted that Gomez was still ‘quite far’ away from being back to fitness.

There was an involvement for teenage pair Jayden Danns and Trey Nyoni, along with James McConnell. All three are available to be part of the 23-man match-day squad against Lille. Danns bagged in the 4-0 FA Cup victory over Accrington Stanley earlier this month

Nunez came off the bench to plunder a later double against Brentford. The striker will be hoping he is given a chance to impress from the outset against Lille. Federico Chiesa also caught the eye and could be handed just a second start since signing from Juventus in the summer transfer window. The Italy international caught the eye when coming on in the closing stages at Brentford. As did Harvey Elliott, who was involved in both goals and has had to be patient for chances since returning from a fractured foot.