Two Liverpool players missing from training ahead of Villarreal clash

Liverpool face Villarreal in the Champions League semi-final first leg and here’s what we have spotted from their open training session.

Liverpool have been preparing for their Champions League semi-final first-leg encounter against Villarreal at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp’s been putting his troops through their paces at the club’s Kirkby-based training ground.

Here are the key things we spotted from the session.

No Firmino

Roberto Firmino was absent from training.

The striker has missed the previous two matches with an ankle injury.

Now Firmino - who bagged a double in the 3-3 draw against Benfica in the quarter-final second leg - will spend a third game watching from the sidelines.

It’s disappointing news for Liverpool given Klopp would like all options available.

Tsimikas absent

In addition to Firmino, Kostas Tsimikas was also not spotted.

The Greece international has been an able deputy to Andy Robertson this season and provided two assists in the aforementioned Benfica game.

It’s not to say that Tsimikas is injured - or he would have even started against Villarreal if he’d have been in the session.

However, his absence from training means he may be doubtful.

Elliott turnaround

Harvey Elliott has had to bide his time of late.

The attacking midfielder has not been included in the previous five match-day squads in the Premier League.

Having not played for Klopp’s side since the 1-0 FA Cup defeat of Nottingham Forest in March, Elliott was handed a 45-minute run-out for the under-23s in their win against Leicester City last night.

But Elliott made a swift turnaround and was in training this afternoon.