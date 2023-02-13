Two Liverpool stars make FIFA World XI squad

Two of Liverpool’s stars have made the FIFA World XI squad-list, but who?

Two Liverpool players have been inducted into this year’s 26-man shortlist for the 2022 FIFA FIFPRO Men’s World11, with Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe featuring in a star-studded line-up.

On February 27, the best player and the FIFA FIFPRO Men’s World11 will be announced in an award voted for by the players. Last year saw 19,000 professionals place their vote, as no Liverpool players made the cut.

However, there’s hope for Liverpool fans this year as goalkeeper Alisson Becker has been chosen alongside Aston Villa and Argentina’s World Cup hero Emiliano Martinez, as well as Real Madrid’s Thibaut Courtois. For Alisson, this would make it a third appearance, if chosen, following his apperances in 2019 and 2020.

In addition, Virgil Van Dijk has been selected with four other centre-backs. RB Leipzig’s Josko Gvardiol, Real Madrid’s Antonio Rudiger and Chelsea’s Thiago Silva are also nominated. Similar to Alisson, this would also be Van Dijk’s third appearance should he be voted in - he also earned a place in the team in 2019 and 2020 amid the height of success during the Jurgen Klopp era at Liverpool.

There’s no room for either Andrew Robertson or Trent Alexander-Arnold, with AC Milan and France’s Theo Hernandez, Manchester City/Bayern Munich and Portugal’s Joao Cancelo, Bayern Munich and Canada’s Alphonso Davies and Paris Saint-Germain and Morocco’s Achraf Hakami.

Included in the midfielders is Liverpool target Jude Bellingham, who’s been rewarded for his performances for Borussia Dortmund, as well as England at the World Cup in Qatar. Other stars include the likes of Gavi, Pedri, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Kevin De Bruyne, Enzo Fernanez and Federico Valverde.

Missing out at the top-end of the pitch is Mohamed Salah, who managed 31 goals in all competitions and is currently on 17 for the season so far. Filling out the attacking category is the familiar crop of superstats including Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, Robert Lewandowski, Erling Haaland and Karim Benzema.