Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool talking with his players during a training session at AXA Training Centre on May 10, 2024 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool have been put through their paces ahead of a clash against Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Diogo Jota was not spotted in Liverpool training in the latest batch of training photos.

The striker has been absent for the past three games with a muscle injury he picked up after scoring in a 3-1 win over Fulham last month. Jota has been prolific when fit for the Reds this season, bagging 15 goals in 32 appearances.

But he’s had fitness issues throughout and ahead of Monday’s trip to Aston Villa, he is in doubt.

What’s more, Andy Robertson was not pictured. The left-back has been in good form recently and has started the previous six games. It could be a case that the Scotland international simply was not photographed. And if he has been carrying an issue, there are still three days until the Villa Park encounter and he might well be fit to feature.

Long-term casualties Joel Matip (ACL) and Thiago Alcantara (hip) remain unavailable along with teenagers Bobby Clark and Ben Doak.

There were plenty of smiles on a sunny afternoon at Liverpool’s AXA Training Centre, with the Reds making the trip to Villa Park having secured third place in the Premier League.

Stefan Bajcetic continued to work towards fitness after coming off the bench in last weekend’s 4-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

And at the end of training during shooting practice, there was even a chance for Harvey Elliott to try his hand at playing in goal. The 21-year-old has featured in midfield and on the flank for the Reds and scored a fine long-range goal against Tottenham.

Harvey Elliott tries his hand in goal during Liverpool training. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Elliott is the sort of character who would play anyone - but standing only around 5ft 6inch, he won’t be the one to don the gloves if an outfield ever has to go between the posts in a game.

That role, if ever required could be assigned to Cody Gakpo. The Holland international also gave his best impersonation of Alisson Becker.. At 6ft 3inch, it would make more sense.

Meanwhile, youngsters James McConnell, Trey Nyoni and Kaide Gordon participated.

Players spotted in Liverpool training

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian, Mrozek

Defenders: Alexander-Arnold, Bradley, van Dijk, Konate, Quansah, Gomez, Tsimikas.

Midfielders: Endo, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Elliott, Jones, Bajcetic, McConnell, Nyoni