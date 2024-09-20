Arne Slot head coach of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Training Centre on September 19, 2024 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool prepare to face Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Liverpool have been put through their paces ahead of Saturday’s clash against AFC Bournemouth.

Arne Slot’s side underwent a session at the AXA Training Centre yesterday, which was captured by the club’s media team.

It seems that the head coach will again have virtually a full squad to select from again. Harvey Elliott remains absent for around another four weeks with a fractured foot. Otherwise, the likes of Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Luis Diaz all trained. As did Federico Chiesa after he made his debut off the bench in the 3-1 win over AC Milan in the Champions League earlier this week.

In addition, Trey Nyoni continues to rub shoulders with the first team. The 17-year-old has featured prominently in training since pre-season and impressed when captaining Liverpool under-19s as they earned a goalless draw against Milan in the UEFA Youth League.

Meanwhile, there were a couple of new youngsters who could be spotted in James Norris and Tommy Pilling. Norris was captured in a short-sprint drill as he went head-to-head with Darwin Nunez. The left-back, 21, spent last season on loan at League Two outfit Tranmere Rovers where he made 20 appearances

The other member of the under-21s involved was Tommy Pilling. The versatile 20-year-old has played four times for Barry Lewtas’ under-21s so far this term and was a regular last term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool suffered a 1-0 defeat by Nottingham Forest in their previous Premier League fixture, which ended Slot’s perfect start. But their triumph against Milan was the response that Slot would have demanded - and now he’ll be expecting his troops not to drop points against Bournemouth. The Cherries have picked up five points so far and suffered a 1-0 loss against Chelsea last weekend.