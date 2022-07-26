What we spotted from Liverpool training ahead of their pre-season friendly against Red Bull Salzburg.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool continue to be put through their paces during their pre-season training camp in Austria.

The Reds are spending a week at the picturesque facility in the Alps and are in friendly action against Red Bull Salzburg tomorrow evening.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club have streamed live footage of this morning’s session on day five of the camp on their Youtube channel.

In total, 28 players were spotted involved in training.

They included key men such as Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and captain Jordan Henderson.

Of the outfield players, Calvin Ramsay and Kaide Gordon could not take part.

Both were left at home for the pre-season tour of the Far East earlier this month due to respective injuries.

Jurgen Klopp opted to bring the teenage pair with his squad to Austria.

However, Gordon, 17, could only watch the session.

Ramsay, meanwhile, was not seen and may well have been undergoing recovery work in another part of the facility.

The right-back, 18, is still not feature for Liverpool after signing from Aberdeen earlier this summer.

Fellow youngsters Sepp van den Berg and Tyler Morton remain with the Reds despite reports suggesting they’re close to completing respective loan moves to Bournemouth and Blackburn.

Alisson Becker was not spotted with fellow goalkeepers Adrian, Harvey Davies, Fabian Mrozek and Liam Highes after being snapped training earlier this week.

The No.1 suffered an abdominal injury during training in the Far East and missed friendly victories over Crystal Palace and RB Leipzig.

Alisson could have been taking part in another light session away from the rest of his fellow stoppers as Liverpool continue to err on the side of caution.