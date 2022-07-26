The latest from Liverpool training in Austria as Alisson Becker continues to nurse an injury.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool continue to be put through their paces during their pre-season training camp in Austria.

The Reds are spending a week at the picturesque facility in the Alps and are in friendly action against Red Bull Salzburg tomorrow evening.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club streamed live footage of this morning’s session on day five of the camp on their Youtube channel.

In total, 28 players were spotted involved in training.

They included key men such as Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and captain Jordan Henderson.

Two missing

Of the outfield players, Calvin Ramsay and Kaide Gordon could not take part.

Both were left at home for the pre-season tour of the Far East earlier this month due to respective injuries.

Jurgen Klopp opted to bring the teenage pair with his squad to Austria.

However, Gordon, 17, could only watch the session from the sidelines.

The right-back, 18, is still to feature for Liverpool after signing from Aberdeen earlier this summer.

Alisson latest

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Alisson Becker was not spotted with fellow goalkeepers Adrian, Harvey Davies, Fabian Mrozek and Liam Hughes after being snapped training earlier this week.

The No.1 suffered an abdominal injury during training in Asia and missed friendly victories over Crystal Palace and RB Leipzig.

Klopp will want Alisson fit for Saturday’s Community Shield clash against Manchester City.

But Liverpool will take no risks and Alisson won’t feature against Salzburg.

Speaking on Alisson’s fitness, Klopp told the club website: “Tough one. The season in Austria started already so they are obviously at a completely different stage to us. We will feel that.

“We have three days later our big starting game of the season. So, of course we will have to make changes. I’d love to say we can use all of them but now I had only a short talk with Doc Sarah and she told me: He feels a little bit, he feels a little bit, he has a back [issue]’ and stuff like this.