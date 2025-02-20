Liverpool were held to a 2-2 draw against Aston Villa in the Premier League and Unai Emery has delivered his verdict.

Unai Emery reckons Aston Villa were deserving of a share of the spoils against Liverpool.

The Reds missed the opportunity to go 10 points clear at the summit of the Premier League table after being held to a 2-2 draw at Villa Park. Liverpool went ahead through Mo Salah’s 29th-minute strike but found themselves at half-time when Youri Tielemans and Ollie Watkins netted for the home side.

The Reds levelled in the second period through Trent Alexander-Arnold before Darwin Nunez spurned a gilt-edged opportunity to put the away side in front. Villa also had a late chance but Donyell Malen dragged just wide in stoppage-time.

Emery verdict

Liverpool boss Arne Slot felt that his side should have won and was not happy with the outcome. But Emery was pleased with Villa’s performance and couldn’t argue with the outcome. I’m happy with the match we played and how we performed,” he told VillaTV.

“We’re in a new era, a new way. We’re not happy drawing at home, of course, we did against Ipswich Town on Saturday and again we repeated with a draw.

“I think the result was fair, because I think both teams were creating chances and sometimes dominating one team and then another team. More or less, over 90 minutes, I think the result is fair.

“But, of course, we wanted to win and the most important thing was we showed until the last minute how we were pushing, how we were attacking, trying to get a third goal. And we tried until the last moment, but the result is not enough. We can be happy with how we played, how we performed.”

Liverpool are still on track to claim their 20th English title and second of the Premier League era. They are eight points above second-placed Arsenal, albeit having played a game more. Emery accepts that the Reds had more chances on goal against Villa and that the ‘levels’ of the attacking players them difficult to repel.

‘Levels’

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Emery said: “Liverpool is the best team in the Premier League and Champions League but we compete and show our capacity to face them - going close to get a victory. A result is fair for both teams because they had chances and we had chances. They maybe had clearer chances than us but I have to accept it. This draw is adding on point, not being enough but we have to keep going.

“I think sometimes we weren’t holding the line like we planned but this is a process. Axel Disasi and Andres Garcia are new players and we are working in training and through the video but have to practice and at this level - with [Mo] Salah, with [Diogo] Jota, with Darwin Nunez, with Luis Diaz - these are the levels we can face. Sometimes we were not holding the line how we wanted but we keep moving forward and try to get better.”