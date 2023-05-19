Unai Emery has explained why Anfield is so difficult to play at ahead of Aston Villa’s trip to Liverpool.

The Reds welcome the Birmingham-based outfit in the penultimate game of the 2022-23 season on Saturday. Jurgen Klopp’s men are still within a chance of qualifying for the Champions League although those ambitions took a blow following Newcastle United’s 4-1 victory over Brighton last night.

Still, Liverpool want to end the season strongly and take momentum into next term, having won their past seven games. The Reds have booked their spot in the Europa League and Villa also harbour the same aspirations. They’ve picked up markedly since Emery replaced Kop legend Steven Gerrard in the Villa Park hot seat and currently sit eighth in the table.

Emery is wary of the challenge that Villa face against Liverpool. The Reds have accrued 43 points on their own patch this term with Anfield yet again proving a fortress.

And the Villa boss has named several reasons why playing at the stadium is such a challenge.

He said: “To play against Liverpool on Saturday - it will always be a challenge. We need to enjoy playing, not about pressure. I want to prepare and enjoy the match. I want to be clinical. It’s always very difficult. We have to practice for moments like that - we want to take the level that they have now, Liverpool. It’s high level. They are now playing like the normal Liverpool now with Klopp.

“Because they will press you strongly for 90 minutes. It’s very difficult to recover the ball. They have very good players for the duels and a very good structure and strong players in each position; defensively doing passes, staying on the ball. They have very offensive high-level players, a good bench with impact in the second half. They have a very good coach, Klopp.