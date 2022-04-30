Unai Emery has made wholesale changes to his Villarreal team ahead of Tuesday night’s Champions League second leg with Liverpool.

Unai Emery has rung the changes ahead of his side’s Champions League date with Liverpool.

Villarreal head into Tuesday’s semi-final second leg with the Reds needing to overcome a two-goal deficit after defeat at Anfield this week.

The Yellow Submarine face an uphil battle against an in-form Liverpool side, but their second leg performances in the Champions League this season offer them hope.

Villarreal have produced big second leg performances to see off Juventus and Bayern Munich away from home and against all odds already this season.

And they will be looking to pull off another upset on Tuesday, this time at home.

Ahead of the visit of Jurgen Klopp’s men, Emery has made significant changes to his starting XI, resting a number of players.

As many as eight players have been rested, with only Pau Torres, Dani Parejo and Samu Chukwueze keeping their place from Wednesday night.

The remaining have been rested, though Raul Albiol and Francis Coquelin have picked up knocks.

Villarreal are hoping to get both players back by Tuesday night, as well as star striker Gerard Moreno.

Emery will be looking for players to make their case today, ahead of Tuesday night, but his side are 2-0 at bottom side Alaves at half-time.

Villarreal manager Unai Emery. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Having said that, Villarreal lost to 17th placed Cadiz and 19th placed Levante between beating Juventus and Bayern Munich.

Disappointment in La Liga between impressive Champions League performances has been the patter of the Yellows’ season so far.