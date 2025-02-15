Unai Emery unhappy as Premier League denies Aston Villa request for Liverpool clash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Unai Emery has aired his frustrations over this Premier League decision.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aston Villa have been left ‘frustrated’ after a request regarding their upcoming clash with Liverpool was rejected by the Premier League.

The Reds are due to make the trip to Villa Park next Wednesday, after the initial date was moved to avoid a clash with the Carabao Cup final. The original date of March 15th has been brought forward, to make room for Liverpool’s meeting with Newcastle United at Wembley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aston Villa are now said to be irked over the new date, as it leaves them with a congested run of fixtures throughout February.

Aston Villa requested to move Liverpool clash

According to The Telegraph, Aston Villa had requested to move next week’s meeting with Liverpool but they were rejected by the Premier League. As a result of the decision, Unai Emery’s side will play out five games across a 14-day schedule.

Villa have been left ‘frustrated’ over the decision and will enter the meeting with Liverpool four days after their weekend clash with Ipswich Town. Their run of games between now and the end of the month consists of Liverpool, Chelsea and Crystal Palace in the Premier League, followed by a Cardiff City in the FA Cup on February 28th. They saw out a 1-1 draw against relegation-threatened Ipswich on Saturday.

As the Champions League knockouts are due to start on the first week of March, Villa wanted to move the Liverpool match to next month, or later on in the season. The argument was that throughout March, the Villans have just one league game to play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Between this weekend and February 26th, Liverpool have four games to play. They start with Wolves on Sunday, followed by Villa, Manchester City and Newcastle in the league.

Unai Emery not happy with Aston Villa fixture congestion

Emery has aired his displeasure with the news that his side’s game against Liverpool will not be moved to their preferred month of March. Villa are currently ninth in the Premier League table, six points off the top four.

“We were planning three weeks [of no midweek games], but we are only going to have two. Why? Because the schedule doesn’t make sense. We have to accept it and it is not fair for us.

“We are going to play a lot of matches in a row in February and not many in March. Because we are in the Champions League and FA Cup, we have matches to play, but only one in the Premier League in March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is not really fair for us. It is not our job. The responsibility is for the people who set the schedule. They need to be demanding and fair with their decisions. We are going to prepare for tomorrow, then for Liverpool and Chelsea. It is a key moment for us.”

Villa will be looking for no less than a win against Liverpool, as they hope to make up ground and push up the Premier League table. The previous meeting between the two sides ended in a 2-0 win for the Reds, with Darwin Núñez and Mohamed Salah on the scoresheet.