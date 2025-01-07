Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Arsenal already have Buyako Saka on the sidelines and now have lost another forward.

Arsenal have suffered their latest injury blow in the Premier League title race.

The Gunners find themselves six points behind leaders Liverpool in the table. Arne Slot's side also have a game in hand on the London outfit after both sides drew last weekend.

Arsenal suffered a hammer loss to Bukayo Saka last month. The winger, who has scored nine goals and recorded 13 assists in all competitions this season, is sidelined until next month. Saka required hamstring surgery and uploaded a photo on social media from a hospital bed after going under the knife.

In addition, Raheem Sterling has been absent recently. The on-loan Chelsea forward has missed the past four matches with a knee issue. Because of his lack of options, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta opted to place his faith in Ethan Nwaneri. The 17-year-old showed why he is highly rated by the Gunners as he opened the scoring in a 1-1 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion at the AMEX Stadium.

However, Nwaneri was forced off with a muscle issue and isn't expected to play against this month. Arteta said ahead of Arsenal's Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Newcastle: “Unfortunately, he’s picked up an injury and is going to be out for a few weeks, it’s a muscular injury.

“He didn’t really know, he said: ‘I’m feeling something but I don’t really know, what is it?’ He has earned the right to step up and play for us and now he starts to have some games and impact them, which he’s done in different positions as well, so I’m gutted for him because it’s going to stop that a little bit. But it’s another step in that development phase that he’s in, but I’m really happy with the way he is going.”

As things stand, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli are Arsenal’s only wide players who are fit. But Arteta is hopeful that Sterling will be back soon and believes the number of attacking absences - with Kai Havertz missing the previous two games because of illness - can tactically benefit the Gunners. They face the uphill challenge of chasing down Liverpool in pursuit of winning the Premier League for the first time in 21 years.

Arteta added: “We discussed the situation and the fact that we have to use players in positions that they probably haven’t played in before. We are learning a lot from that and what I learn especially is the willingness of the team.

“You speak to any individual and ask him to play anywhere on the field and they say: ‘I’m there’. That’s great as well to learn from your players. It’s a good learning process, not only tactically but also preparation and training with very few players. Today we had seven or eight players with us just to fill the squad which isn’t normal. It’s a weird way to learn, but I’ll take it. I cannot change it so let’s take the things that we can get out of it to be better."