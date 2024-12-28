Getty Images

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has provided an injury update on Bukayo Saka.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mikel Arteta has revealed that key Arsenal forward has been forced to have surgery.

The Gunners laboured to a 1-0 win over struggling Ipswich Town to move into second and six points below Liverpool in the Premier League table. The leaders have a game in hand and are in full control of the driving seat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Certainly, Arsenal can ill-afford to drop many points between now and the end of the season if they are have any hope of leapfrogging Arne Slot’s Reds. However, it will have to cope without talisman Saka, who suffered a hamstring injury in a 5-1 over Crystal Palace last weekend. The winger - who has recorded nine goals and 13 assists in all competitions this season - has had an operation and will be on the sidelines for more than two months.

Speaking after the Ipswich victory, Arsenal boss Arteta said: “He had a procedure. Everything went well, but unfortunately he will be out for many, many weeks.

“I said many weeks so I think it will be more than two months. I don’t know exactly how much longer. It will depend on how the scar tissue starts to heal, the first week or so, the mobility of that. Let’s see, it’s very difficult to say.”

Arsenal were far from their best against Ipswich and struggled without Saka’s pace and guile on the flank. Kai Havertz netted the only goal of the game in midway through the first half. And Arteta admits the Gunners will have to adapt their playing style without Saka. “It will be different,” said Arteta. “We had moments in the second half. It is a unit that is new and will take time for players to understand fully.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the first half especially we were super dominant and should have scored more chances. The second half we didn't start great and credit to them, they were tough to break down and are well organised. Considering all the circumstances we had this season, the amount of times we had to play with 10 men, all the injuries that we had, it's good to be in the position that we are [in the Premier League] but it’s not where we want to be. We want to be first.”

However, Arteta is hopeful about Raheem Sterling returning to action sooner than expected. The on-loan Chelsea forward has missed the past two games because of a knee injury. But Sterling’s issue is not as bad as it was first feared. “We have to see this week how he evolves,” said Arteta.

“We probably expected the knee injury to take longer than it has evolved in the last few days. Hopefully that’s good news because we need him.”