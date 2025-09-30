Chelsea injury news as they prepare to face Liverpool in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Enzo Maresca has admitted Chelsea have a triple injury concern as their clash against Liverpool looms.

The Stamford Bridge outfit have endured a stuttering start to the 2025-26 campaign after winning the Club World Cup and UEFA Conference League last season. Chelsea’s 3-1 loss at home to Brighton & Hove Albion was their third loss in four games, meaning they have picked up just eight points from their opening six games.

As a result, there has been increased pressure on Maresca. Chelsea face Benfica in the Champions League tonight before welcoming Liverpool - beaten 2-1 by Crystal Palace last time out - to West London on Saturday.

The Blues will already be without their talisman Cole Palmer, who has been sidelined until after the international break. Chelsea also have a centre-back crisis with Trevoh Chalobah being red carded against Brighton and having to serve a suspension, while Tosin Adarabioyo, Wesley Fofana and Levi Colwill are injured.

And ahead of the Benfica game, Maresca has suggested that three more of his players are doubtful. Moises Caicedo, Joao Pedro and Andrey Santos all need to be assessed.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, the Chelsea head coach said via football.london: “We need to maintain levels for sure because the Champions League requires high levels. As you said in this moment we have unfortunately many players out for injury. This afternoon we're going to assess Moises Caicedo, Joao Pedro and Andrey Santos. They are all players unfortunately for us with some small problems. So we'll see if tomorrow they're going to be available. But we are for sure in this moment we have injuries but we have a squad enough in this moment to try to replace the injuries we have.”

Chelsea have been issued red cards in their previous two Premier League matches. Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez received his marching orders after just four minutes of a 2-1 loss at Manchester United. Then against Brighton, Chalobah was sent off for denying a goalscoring opportunity on 53 minutes when Chelsea were leading.

Asked how you can coach players avoiding red cards, Maresca replied: “First of all, for sure I think after reviewing the last two games, Man Utd and Brighton with 10 players, for sure I could have done better probably in terms of [my] decisions. No doubt, but also for me it's like a learning process to play with 10 players because I think for any manager it's not something normal.

“Unfortunately for us it happened two times. And the stats is that in the last almost six months we lost five games, four of them with a red card. Newcastle, Flamengo, Man Utd and Brighton. And the only game that we lost 11vs11 was Bayern Munich away. So that's why I said for me personally there is not any reason that we need to panic knowing that football is a crazy world.

“If you lost five games in six months and you need to say things to defend yourself, that means that it's a crazy world. So I don't think we need to defend ourselves in this moment because the reality is that I have a very good feeling with the squad we have.

“I think compared to last season we have all improved. The players because they can play games, they can have more experience. Me personally as a manager, I think I feel better than last year. The reason why is because I'm learning. For sure there are many, many things that I need to learn. For instance playing with 10 players is something that probably I need to do better. But it's part of the process and I don't have any doubt that in the future we're going to be better and better.”