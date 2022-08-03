‘Unfortunately for me’ - Liverpool star declares when he will be back to full fitness

Diogo Jota will miss Liverpool’s opening Premier League fixture against Fulham with a hamstring injury.

Diogo Jota is hopeful he will be back fit for Liverpool ‘in a few more weeks’.

The striker, who has signed a new contract at Anfield until 2027, has been absent for the past few weeks with a hamstring injury.

Jota suffered a recurrence of a setback he first felt while on international duty with Portugal in June.

As a result, he’s played just once for the Reds in pre-season and was left on Merseyside for the training camp in Austria.

Jota will be absent for Jurgen Klopp’s side’s opening 2022-23 Premier League fixture - a trip to Fulham on Saturday.

But he believes he won’t be sidelined for too much longer.

What’s been said

Speaking to the club website, Jota said: “Unfortunately for me, I had an upset in this pre-season because I got injured [in the] last game of the season playing with Portugal.

“So I was coming back in this pre-season, I felt it a little bit again. So it will be a few more weeks, I would say.

“When you fight for everything, like we did last year, you just want to do it again and to do it better, because it’s possible.