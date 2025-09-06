Alexander Isak joined Liverpool on summer transfer deadline day but is still to play a game this season.

There might have been a fair few Liverpool fans spending their Friday evening tuning into a game they would never previously imagined watching.

Certainly, plenty would have been keeping tabs on Sweden’s 2026 World Cup qualifier against Slovenia. Supporters were wondering whether Alexander Isak featured.

The striker finally completed his move to Liverpool from Newcastle United on summer transfer deadline day. After a protracted saga, he moved to Anfield for a British record fee of £125 million.

However, Isak has not trained properly for more than a month after informing the Magpies that he wanted to leave the club. He did not travel to Asia for their pre-season tour and underwent individual work after Eddie Howe’s squad returned. Isak also did not feature in Newcastle’s opening three games of the 2025-26 Premier League season - one being a dramatic 3-2 loss at the hands of Liverpool.

As a consequence, he arrives on Merseyside short of match fitness and sharpness. It is why Kopites would have been hoping he got some minutes under his belt for Sweden. Starting the game was always unlikely but after rubbing shoulders with his international team-mates in training, a few minutes off the bench may have been ideal.

However, head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson opted against bringing on Isak in the 2-2 draw because of his lack of sharpness. Tomasson said: “Over the past three months, he hasn’t played a single match. He’s only managed three training sessions with us. He needs training and time, but unfortunately, he’s not fully ready yet. If he could, he’d play every minute.”

It will be intriguing whether Isak features when Sweden face Kosovo on Monday. The 25-year-old will then return to Merseyside and meet his Liverpool team-mates for the first time ahead of a trip to Burnley on Sunday 14 September.

Isak has already cast doubt on whether he can feature at Turf Moor. Speaking to the club website, he said: “Yeah, of course, I think that’s the ambition. However, I’ve had a tricky summer where I haven’t played any games and I’ve had restricted training, so I think that’s one to judge and to analyse where I am at and how much I am ready to give. But I certainly want to play as soon as possible.”

Meanwhile, Giovanni Leoni was not included in Italy’s match-day squad for their 5-0 thrashing of Estonia. The summer signing from Parma had to watch the Azzuri’s victory from the stands after being called up to the senior squad for the first time.

Alexis Mac Allister did not play for Argentina in a 3-0 win over Venezuela because of travel complications. The midfielder arrived in his homeland later than the squad so was left on the bench for the triumph.