Liverpool beat Villarreal 2-0 in the Champions League semi-final first leg courtesy of a Sadio Mane strike and an own goal.

Liverpool have one foot in the door of a third Champions League final in five season as they lead Villarreal at the halfway stage of the semi-final tie.

The Reds strutted to 2-0 victory in the first leg at Anfield courtesy of a Sadio Mane strike and an own goal in the second half.

Now Jurgen Klopp’s side arre 90 minutes from facing either Manchester City or Real Madrid in Paris next month for Europe’s most coveted trophy.

Liverpool dominated the first half but couldn’t create any clear-cut chances.

However, Thiago Alcantara cracked the woodwork with a long-range shot that had the keeper beaten.

But just 10 minutes into the second half, the Reds would find themselves two goals to the good.

Klopp’s men took the lead when Jordan Henderson’s cross deflected off Pervis Estupinan and looped over away keeper Geronimo Rulli.

Then Mane kept his cool to latch on to Mo Salah’s through ball and poke home.

Liverpool were unable to add further to their tally but now take a healthy lead into the second leg in Spain next week.

1. Alisson Becker - 7 Barely anything to do in the first half. The same in the second. Not that he will care. Photo: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

2. Trent Alexander-Arnold - 7 Much more involved than against Everton. Bombed forward as frequently as he could and caused problems. May be disappointed he cracked the wall with a free-kick from a dangerous area. Subbed in the 81st minute. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

3. Ibou Konate - 7 Not much to do defensively but was impeccable when called upon. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

4. Virgil van Dijk - 7 Picked up a rare - and harsh - booking for bringing down Samu Chukueze. Answered fans’ calls by having a long-range effort in the second half the keeper could only parry. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images