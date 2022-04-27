Liverpool have one foot in the door of a third Champions League final in five season as they lead Villarreal at the halfway stage of the semi-final tie.
The Reds strutted to 2-0 victory in the first leg at Anfield courtesy of a Sadio Mane strike and an own goal in the second half.
Now Jurgen Klopp’s side arre 90 minutes from facing either Manchester City or Real Madrid in Paris next month for Europe’s most coveted trophy.
Liverpool dominated the first half but couldn’t create any clear-cut chances.
However, Thiago Alcantara cracked the woodwork with a long-range shot that had the keeper beaten.
But just 10 minutes into the second half, the Reds would find themselves two goals to the good.
Klopp’s men took the lead when Jordan Henderson’s cross deflected off Pervis Estupinan and looped over away keeper Geronimo Rulli.
Then Mane kept his cool to latch on to Mo Salah’s through ball and poke home.
Liverpool were unable to add further to their tally but now take a healthy lead into the second leg in Spain next week.