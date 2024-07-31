Getty Images

Liverpool are ready to kickstart their summer transfer business but they will not be entertaining offers for this player.

Liverpool are expected to kick their transfer action in gear as of tomorrow after Richard Hughes assured the press and fans that the Reds would follow their quiet month of July on the market with a ‘crescendo in August’.

Arne Slot is preparing for his first season in charge of Liverpool and while the transfer window remains open, he is looking to introduce his own recruits to the squad as they eye their return to the Champions League and another crack at the Premier League title.

As well as the names on Liverpool’s radar who could make the switch to Anfield, there is also the matter of current players who could be moved on. So far, the Reds have parted ways with Joël Matip, Thiago and Adrián following the expiration of their contracts, but they could also sanction some cash sales as well to boost their funds and make way for new faces.

Caoimhin Kelleher and Luis Díaz have arguably been the two players linked heaviest to leave Anfield. Kelleher is looking to become a first choice goalkeeper elsewhere, while Díaz has been connected with Barcelona for some time now, although the links have gone quiet in recent weeks.

New reports have since emerged as we head into August and what could be a busy final month of the window for Liverpool. It was recently reported that the Reds had been in advanced talks over selling Joe Gomez to Newcastle United as part of their Anthony Gordon pursuit. The deal collapsed in the eleventh hour as the Magpies had sanctioned the sales of Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson ahead of the PSR deadline instead.

There continues to be reports surrounding Gomez’s future and other players also remain up the air, including Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold, who are all out of contract next year and have all attracted the interest of other clubs.

One player who Liverpool are standing firm on though is Wataru Endō. Despite the Japanese international arriving as more of a stopgap signing, he has settled in well at Anfield and put in some strong performances. Off the back of his debut season, the Reds are now ‘very unlikely’ to allow Endō to leave the club before the upcoming Deadline Day.

That’s according to Football Insider, who report that following Marseille’s rejected bid for the midfielder’s signature, Liverpool and Slot are ‘unwilling’ to weaken their engine room by signing off on an Endō sale.

The Reds recently knocked back a £12 million bid from the French club, which was reportedly ‘nowhere near’ Liverpool’s valuation.