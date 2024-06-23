Update on Liverpool man emerges as Everton hold 'talks' over striker's situation

Arne Slot. (Photo by MAURICE VAN STEEN/ANP/AFP via Getty Images) | ANP/AFP via Getty Images

Latest transfer news and rumours regarding Liverpool and Everton as they prepare for the new Premier League season

Liverpool are preparing for a new era under the guidance of Arne Slot. He has been picked as their replacement for Jurgen Klopp ahead of next season.

As for Everton, they are gearing up for another year under Sean Dyche. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours regarding the Merseyside pair...

Winger update

Barcelona reportedly remain interested in snapping up winger Luis Diaz from Liverpool this summer and he remains their ‘favourite’ transfer target in his position, according to a report by Spanish news outlet Mundo Deportivo. However, their chances of landing him depend on whether they can offload former Leeds United man Raphinha to free up the space and funds in their ranks.

The Reds would have a decision to make if a big money offer came in for his services in the near future. At the age of 27, he still has plenty of years left.

He moved to England in January 2022 after catching the eye at Porto and has been an important player at Anfield over the past two-and-a-half years under Klopp. He has made 98 appearances in all competitions and has scored 24 goals, 13 of which came last term.

Striker latest

Newcastle United are ‘in talks’ with Everton over a deal for striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, according to Sky Sports. The attacker only has 12 months left on his contract at Goodison Park.

He joined the Toffees back in 2016 and has since been a key player. Prior to his transfer there, he rose up through the academy ranks of local side Sheffield United and broke into their first-team as a youngster.

Losing him would be a big blow and his goals would be hard to replace. The club risk losing him for nothing though in 2025 if they don’t sell him now or in January, assuming he doesn’t pen an extension anytime soon.

New signing’s first words

Dyche’s side have snapped up midfielder Tim Iroegbunam from Aston Villa. The 20-year-old will be a long-term option in the middle of the park.

He has spoken for the first time since his switch and has said: "I’m very pleased. Everton is an amazing club, a big club and I’m just really happy to join and I can’t wait to get started.

"It was a move that I didn’t want to pass by. I wanted to take the opportunity.

"When I spoke to Kevin [Thelwell], he told me more about the Club – its history, the future and where they see me playing. It made me feel very excited because there are big things coming, especially with the new stadium.

"When I’ve been to Goodison as an opposition player, I’ve seen how the Everton fans are. You can tell straight away what the atmosphere is like – they are always backing the team. I’m going to work hard for them.