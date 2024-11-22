Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool injury news on Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota, Alisson Becker, Harvey Elliott and Federico Chiesa.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool’s squad will reassemble at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the season recommencing.

The majority of the Reds’ squad jetted off for international duty, with only the likes of Mo Salah (who was rested from Egypt’s squad), Joe Gomez and Vitezslav Jaros the only senior players who were not injured left behind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head coach Arne Slot will be hoping that his players return unscathed. Liverpool travel to Southampton on Sunday as they aim to remain five points clear at the summit of the Premier League table before having two huge fixtures against Real Madrid and Manchester City next week.

The Reds will also want to get many of their troops already on the treatment table back available ahead of the busy festive period. With everything in mind, here’s a look at the current injury situation and when players could return to action.

Virgil van Dijk - knock

The Liverpool captain returned from international duty earlier this week. Netherland manager Ronald Koeman admitted Van Dijk had been suffering ‘minor complaints’ despite featuring in a 4-0 win over Hungary. Van Dijk was due to be assessed by Liverpool’s medical staff.

Potential return game: Southampton (A), Sunday 24 November.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - hamstring

The only damper on the 2-0 win over Villa before the international break the sight of Alexander-Arnold limping out in the first half. However, the Liverpool vice-captain wisely did not try to continue and therefore limited the damage sustained. Unsurprisingly, Alexander-Arnold was omitted from the England squad but his issue is not thought to be too serious.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Potential return game: Real Madrid (H), Wednesday 27 November

Harvey Elliott - fractured foot

It’s been close to three months since the attacking midfielder made an appearance for Liverpool after suffering his issue while training with England under-21s. The Reds have been patient with Elliott’s recovery but he is now back in training. Liverpool could indeed look to get Elliott a game with Barry Lewtas’ under-21s to build strength and fitness before he makes a first-team return if they feel it’s wise.

Potential return game: Real Madrid (H), Wednesday 27 November.

Diogo Jota - ribs

The forward has missed a total of eight games after going down during a 2-1 win over Chelsea last month. Slot admitted before Villa that Jota may be back ‘one or two weeks’ after the international break. Much will depend on how he recovers.

Potential return game: Man City (H), Sunday 1 December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alisson Becker - hamstring

Caoimhin Kelleher has been in excellent form while deputising for Alisson in the previous nine matches. But Slot confirmed that Alisson will return as No.1 whenever he is back fit. The Brazil international was spotted heading out for training earlier this week but a lot will depend on his condition.

Potential return game: Southampton (A), Sunday 24 November.

Federico Chiesa - muscle

The winger has endured a frustrating start to his Anfield career after joining from Juventus. Chiesa has managed just three appearances and the lack of pre-season he had at the Serie A club has meant he’s struggled for fitness on Merseyside. Chiesa was spotted on Liverpool’s training ground video earlier this week but did not take part in the session.

Potential return game: unknown