Alisson has been ruled out with a hamstring injury as Liverpool enter the international break top of the Premier League.

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk recently made an admission regarding Alisson’s injury setback, which could keep him out of action for ‘a few weeks’. Arne Slot provided an update on the goalkeeper after he was brought off the pitch against Crystal Palace last time out.

“With Alisson, it is clear he will be out for maybe a few weeks,” the Reds boss said. The Brazilian will be sidelined during a significant point in Liverpool’s as he recovers from a hamstring problem, which Van Dijk has confirmed was an underlying problem prior to the Selhurst Park visit.

Alisson was brought off in the 79th minute on Saturday and replaced by Vítězslav Jaroš, who made his Liverpool debut with the Reds fighting to keep their 1-0 lead. With Caoimhin Kelleher absent, the 23-year-old stepped up to the plate and dealt with any threats that came his way.

Alisson’s injury has also resulted in him withdrawing from the Brazil squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers. Speaking to ViaPlay after their win over Palace, Van Dijk dropped a slightly concerning take on the 32-year-old.

“Alisson's injury doesn't look good. It looks like a hamstring injury which was already bothering him, and from which he recovered,” the skipper said.

Fortunately, Kelleher has proven himself as a solid back-up option to Alisson, while Jaroš has started his account off strong as well. Last season, Kelleher stepped in while Alisson was out with another hamstring problem. The Republic of Ireland international started eight consecutive Premier League games and he didn’t lose a single one.

The 25-year-old had been linked with a summer exit following the revelation that he wanted to pursue the role as first choice goalkeeper. As this is not something Liverpool can immediately facilitate, Kelleher was linked with a number of clubs, including Celtic, who made him their top priority target to replace Joe Hart before they eventually brought in Kasper Schmeichel.

Van Dijk also discussed Liverpool’s backline and their clean sheet against Crystal Palace despite the injury setback between the sticks. The Reds have the best defensive record in the Premier League heading into the international break, with just two goals conceded from seven fixtures. Meanwhile, Manchester City and Chelsea have conceded eight, and Arsenal have shipped six.

“Obviously we keep going, we keep working and we’re never satisfied. We always can improve,” Van Dijk said. “I think today we needed Ali twice, three times maybe, and that’s what we’re trying to avoid. But if we have to defend, we have to defend with everything that we’ve got. Everyone is contributing to clean sheets but I’m very happy with a clean sheet as well.”