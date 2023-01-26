Van Dijk, Firmino, Jota: full Liverpool injury list and potential return matches

Liverpool injury news in full ahead of Brighton clash in the FA Cup.

Liverpool prepare to face Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday.

The Reds are holders of the historic competition after defeating Chelsea on penalties at Wembley last season. And it’s just one of two trophies they’re still able to win this season. Jurgen Klopp’s side are well out of the Premier League title race due to their stuttering form, while they have crashed out of the Carabao Cup.

And having been drawn against Real Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League, the FA Cup may indeed be the most realistic piece of silverwere they can claim.

Liverpool make a second trip to Brighton in a mere 15 days. When the Reds were on the south coast a fortnight ago, they suffered a chastening 3-0 loss which Klopp called the worst of his Anfield tenure.

Certainly, improvements will be needed if they’re to move into the next round and Klopp may look to field a strong side.

With that in mind, here’s a look at the latest injury news for the Reds.

Virgil van Dijk - hamstring

Virgil van Dijk on the bench after being subbed in Liverpool’s loss to Brentford. Picture: Clive Rose/Getty Images

The centre-back suffered his issue at the start of the month in the 3-1 loss against Brentford. Van Dijk was withdrawn at half-time and his problem was worse than first feared. Klopp said: "It's not a short-term and I had longer-term injuries as well in my career as a manager. So, it's somewhere in between. “He will be out for a few weeks, definitely.”

Van Dijk is still to return to full team training so is set to be out for a while long.

Potential return game: Everton (H), Monday 13 February or Newcastle (A), Saturday 18 February.

Roberto Firmino - calf

The striker is still to play for Liverpool since the restart of the World Cup. Firmino’s issue had only expected to be minor before he suffered another setback.

"In the first moment, it was like a little injury where the estimate [was] 10 days, two weeks,” said Klopp on 13 January. "He did the normal rehab stuff, all the experts told us what we can do - and then Bobby felt again something and that kept him out then for longer. I don't know exactly when he will be back, but he's not close to team training, no."

Firmino is still to be spotted back in training so looks to be absent for a while longer.

Potential return game - N/A

Diogo Jota - calf

Diogo Jota left was stretchered off in Liverpool’s win against Man City. Picture: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

The Portugal international continues his rehab after his devastating injury when stretchered off against Manchester City in October. Speaking on 16 January, Klopp said: “I don’t know exactly how long. He looks really good, he is out there on the pitch, he is doing a lot of stuff already, but another few weeks. From my point of [he could make the Real Madrid tie], yes, but I don’t know.”

Potential return game: Real Madrid (H), Tuesday 21 February

Luis Diaz - knee

Luis Diaz of Liverpool receives medical treatment before being substituted off during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at Emirates Stadium on October 09, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

The winger suffered a setback in his recovery during the warm-weather training camp in Dubai during the World Cup. Speaking on 22 December, assistant manager Pep Lijnders said: “We all know the impact he had on this team, it’s not easy to come in and have an impact on this team to take the team forward - he did. For him, for the team, it’s really sad it’s happened.

“He has this character, smily and hard work. He will take this time to come back stronger and if he can come back stronger, it will really help us. Hopefully everything can go smooth.”

Diaz is expected to be unavailable until at least March.

Potential return game: N/A

Athur Melo - thigh

Liverpool midfielder Arthur Melo. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The on-loan Juventus midfielder has played just 12 minutes of football for Liverpool. It was reported by Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano on 19 January that Arthur will again be available in the next few weeks.

