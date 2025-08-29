Getty Images

Liverpool team news ahead of the Premier League fixture against Arsenal at Anfield.

Arne Slot has provided a Liverpool injury update of their clash against Arsenal.

The Premier League champions welcome last season's runners-up to Anfield on Sunday. Both outfits are again favourites to claim the silverware and have each had perfect starts to the 2025-26 season.

Liverpool's dramatic 3-2 win at Newcastle United, courtesy of 16-year-old winger Rio Ngumoha's 100th-minute goal, ensured that the Reds did not give Arsenal an early advantage.

Arne Slot's side have had early problems when it comes to fitness. Jeremie Frimpong, signed from Bayer Leverkusen for £29.5 million, remains absent with a hamstring problem picked up during the opening-day win over AFC Bournemouth. Meanwhile, Alexis Mac Allister missed the Newcastle game, having also been absent for a large chunk of pre-season. However, the key midfielder is back in training ahead of Arsenal’s visit to Anfield.

Slot also confirmed that Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk, who was on the end of a rash tackle which earned Anthony Gordon a red card against Newcastle, is fine to feature. Conor Bradley came off the bench against the Magpies following an injury and has continued to train this week.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Slot said: No I don’t think so, the positive is that Conor Bradley only had one or two training sessions before Newcastle, he has trained the whole week and Mac Allister started training as well. Virgil is also okay.”

Slot’s assessment of Arsenal

Liverpool and Arsenal played out 2-2 draws in both meetings last season. Both outfits have made changes to their respective squads this summer, with the Reds signing the likes of Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike while the Gunners have brought in Viktor Gyokeres and Eberechi Eze.

There will be plenty made that either side coming out on drop would have a significant impact on the title race. However, Slot does not see it that way. He said: “You do play better later in the season so you can lose ground [early] but not a lot. Although, I would be surprised if there will be a points record and a team gets more than 100 points because of the strength in the league. So you are able to drop a few points and still be competitive. But the best thing is not to drop points."

On Arsenal’s playing style after their recruitment compared to last season, Slot said: A lot of similarities. Playing style not changed a lot. Maybe a different No.9 although [Gabriel] Jesus is a real No.9 but one now different to [Kai] Havertz or [Leandro] Trossard, who played there. Gyokeres is more of a target man, he makes even more runs in behind but there are similarities.”