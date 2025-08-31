Liverpool transfer news as Kostas Tsimikas gets set to join AS Roma.

Kostas Tsimikas has landed in Italy ahead of his Liverpool departure.

The left-back is poised to join AS Roma on a season-long loan. Tsimikas has fallen down the pecking order at Anfield following the arrival of Milos Kerkez from AFC Bournemouth for £40 million. Andy Robertson is also ahead, having been named the club’s vice-captain following the departure of Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid.

What’s been said

Tsimikas has been omitted from Arne Slot’s side’s opening three match-day squads. He arrived in Rome yesterday and was greeted by fans in the Eternal City and posed for photographs. According to Roma Press, the Greece international said at Ciampino Airport:“I’m very happy to be here and I’ll give it my all. See you soon. Forza Roma!”

It is reported by Corriere dello Sport that the loan deal will be ‘expensive’ for Roma and that Liverpool will earn more than £8 million. Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest and Leeds United had been linked with Tsimikas, who has spent the past five years at Anfield. During that time, he has won four major trophies including the Premier League last season.

Tsimikas’ future could well have been different had Robertson departed earlier this summer. The Scotland international was the subject of interest from Atletico Madrid yet he opted to remain on Merseyside. He has subsequently been handed fresh responsibilities by being given the vice-captaincy, which suggests that he still has a significant role to play.

Why Robertson is Liverpool’s new vice-captain

On the decision, Liverpool head coach Slot said: "He has played here so many years, won the league twice. It was Virgil, Trent, Robbo and Mo [Salah] last season. Trent left, so there are a lot of logical reasons for [the decision].

"He is a very good player, plays many games, knows what it takes, knows the culture, but also knows the culture of the club and the dressing room. Apart from all the quality he shows on the pitch, he plays also a big role in the culture we have here at this club. Which is, [as] I said many times last season, the biggest gift I could get from Jürgen [Klopp]. That's also something we definitely have to keep for my successor to have, this same culture, if I am ever leaving this club."