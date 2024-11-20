'I want to' - 23-goal striker makes new future claim as Liverpool 'specifically interested' in €70m signing
Viktor Gyokeres has insisted that he won’t be leaving Sporting CP in the January transfer window.
Gyokeres has been the most prolific striker in Europe this season. He’s already plundered 23 goals, which included a hat-trick against Manchester City in the Champions League, as well as recording four assists in just 18 appearances.
Unsurprisingly, the Sweden international has been linked with a swathe of clubs. Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg suggested last month that Liverpool were ‘specifically interested’ along with Manchester City and Chelsea.
However, Ruben Amorim’s departure as Sporting head coach to take charge of Manchester United has unsurprisingly led to rumours that Gyokeres will follow in the same direction. But Amorim has insisted that he does not intend to raid the Lions in January.
And during the international break, Gyokeres - has insisted he is relaxed when it comes to his future. Via beinSPORT, he said: “It's fun, but not something I attach any importance to because it's talk.
"These are rumours, nothing concrete. Of course, I want to finish the season at Sporting. I enjoy my time there. I don't feel stressed about making a change in the future. We'll see when the time comes.
"He [Amorim] probably already has strikers there. It's very sad that he left [Sporting], but of course, we understand the decision. He meant a lot to me, as he gave me an opportunity and helped me evolve a lot. "Now we are looking forward to working with the new coach [Joao Pereira]."
Gyokeres, 26, has a €100 million release clause in his Sporting contract but Plettenberg suggests that the Portuguese club would entertain offers between €60-70 million.
