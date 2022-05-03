A place in this year’s Champions League final is up for grabs - here is everything you need to know.

Is it time to talk about *seven*, baby? It very much could be as Liverpool head into the Champions League semi-final second leg with a two goal advantage.

During the reverse fixture on 27 April, two unanswered goals from Sadio Mane and a Villareal own-goal gave Jurgen Klopp a nice cushion of comfort as the club now look ahead to finish the job in Spain.

Jurgen Klopp and his Liverpool side must now have one eye on the club’s seventh ever Champions League triumph, but Villareal are a tough outfit that stand in their way.

What time is kick-off for Villareal v Liverpool?

The second-leg of the Champions League semi-final is set to take place on Tuesday, 3 May.

Kick-off is at 8 pm.

Where is the game being played?

As the first leg of the semi-final was played at Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium, Villareal will host tonight’s second leg.

Tonight’s game will be held at one of the most historic stadiums in Spain - the Estadio de la Cerámica.

It has been used since as early as 1923 and has a capacity of 23,500 fans.

Can I watch the game on TV or listen on the radio?

If you are not lucky enough to be one of the 3,000 travelling Liverpool fans to attend this special European night, you will be scratching your head trying to think of how else you can tune in to the action.

In the UK, you can watch the game on television as it is broadcasted on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate.

Coverage of the game will start one hour from kick-off at 7 pm.

You must have a BT pass to watch the event.

If you want to listen to the game while you are on the go, you can do so on TalkSPORT.

TalkSPORT is available across the United Kingdom via DAB digital radio and on 1089 or 1053 AM.

You will also be able to listen and re-listen to the live broadcast on BBC Radio 5Live .

What is the team news ahead of the semi-final?

Here is the following team news ahead of the second-leg crunch tie between Villareal and Liverpool:

Liverpool

Liverpool's Roberto Firmino has been ruled-out of the clash with Newcastle United (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Divock Origi - returns to the squad after illness that ruled him out of the 1-0 win against Newcastle on Sunday.

Ibrahima Konate, Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho, Mohamed Salah - all expected to feature after being rested on the weekend

Roberto Firmino - will miss the game due to a foot injury, will still travel with the squad

Villareal

Villarreal winger Arnaut Danjuma. Picture: CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images

Arnaut Danjuma - the ex-Bournemouth man is a doubt after withdrawing late in the loss to recent league loss to Alaves

Gerard Moreno - unlikely to be fit enough to start due to ongoing hamstring issue

How can I watch the highlights after the game?

If for whatever reason you miss this evening’s game between Villareal and Liverpool, highlights of the game will be available to watch.

After the full-time whistle blows, BT Sport’s social media team are usually quick in uploading a highlights package to the official YouTube channel .

You can also view a full replay and more of the game on LFC TV shortly after - but you must be a subscriber to watch.

A monthly subscription to the service will cost £4.99, whilst an annual pass is priced at £49.99 - for more information, visit the website .

Writer’s Prediction

A 2-0 deficit on its own is such a hard obstacle to overcome. A 2-0 deficit against Jurgen Klopp’s high-flying Liverpool is even harder.

Former Arsenal manager Unai Emery and his Villareal side will have to be at peak performance to even come close to matching the quality of the Reds.

However, Liverpool did show some defensive fragility during the second-leg of the quarter final tie with Benfica, just getting past the finishing line after drawing 3-3 (6-4 on aggregate).

It is not an impossible feat, especially if winger Arnaut Danjuma can continue his Champions League form of six goals in 11 games this season - though he is a doubt.

But I expect it to be easy goings for the Reds this evening, with the quality up-front too much for the defensive back four of Villareal.

Score Prediction: