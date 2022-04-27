Villarreal confirm major double injury blow ahead of Liverpool clash

Liverpool welcome Villarreal to Anfield in the Champions League semi-finals.

Villarreal have been handed a big double injury blow ahead of their Champions League semi-final first-leg clash against Liverpool at Anfield tonight (20.00).

The Spanish outfit are aiming for another big upset after already knocking out European giants Juventus and Bayern Munich in this season's competition.

Jurgen Klopp has stressed that the Reds will not underestimate Villarreal in a bid to reach a third Champions League final in five seasons.

However, Unai Emery's side's task will be made harder by the absence of Gerard Moreno against Liverpool.

The forward has scored 13 goals in just 26 games for the Yellow Submarine this season.

But Emery has admitted the game comes too soon for the Spain international and he's ruled out with a hamstring injury.

In addition, Yeremi Pino will also not feature.

The 19-year-old winger is enjoying a fine campaign for Villarreal, having recorded seven goals and four assists in 40 outings.

However, Pino limped off in the Yellow Submarine's 2-0 victory over Valencia last week and cannot be involved.

There will also be no Anfield return for Alberto Moreno.

The left-back made 141 appearances for Liverpool between 2014-19 before leaving for Villarreal.

However, he is sidelined for the rest of the season after rupturing his ACL at the start of March.