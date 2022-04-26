Gerard Moreno is doubtful for Villarreal as they take on Liverpool in the Champions League semi-final first leg.

Villarreal are sweating on the fitness of key forward Gerard Moreno ahead of their Champions League semi-final first-leg clash against Liverpool at Anfield tomorrow night (20.00).

The Reds look to take a big step towards a third European Cup final in five years against the La Liga outfit, having defeated Benfica in the quarters.

What’s more, Jurgen Klopp’s side are chasing an unprecedented quadruple this season.

They sit a point behind Manchester City in the Premier League and have an FA Cup final against Chelsea next month - having already claimed the Carabao Cup at Wembley when defeating the Londoners on penalties in February.

On paper, Liverpool are heavy favourites to beat Villarreal and set up a final against either Real Madrid or Man City.

Unai Emery’s side sit just seventh in La Liga and look unlikely to qualify for the Champions League next season unless they win the competition this term.

Villarreal manager Unai Emery. Picture: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

However, the Yellow Submarine pulled off a huge upset to knock out German giants Bayern Munich in the last eight - and will go into the Reds clashes full of confidence.

But Villarreal may have to get by without Moreno.

The striker has recorded an impressive 13 goals and six assists in just 26 appearances this campaign. .

However, Moreno suffered a hamstring injury in Villarreal’s 2-1 win over Getafe earlier this month.

He limped off after registering a goal and assist and was absent for the Spanish outfit’s 2-0 defeat of Valencia last week.