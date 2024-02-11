Vincent Kompany reveals he experienced something for the first time in his career at Anfield
Vincent Kompany rued Burnley's profligacy in their loss against Liverpool - and admitted that Manchester City never had as many goalscoring chances in games he played at Anfield during his playing days.
The Reds earned a 3-1 win to move back to the top of the Premier League. However, it was hardly plain sailing for Jurgen Klopp's side. Burnley missed several chances throughout - including David Fofana missing two one-vs-one opportunities when the visitors trailed 2-1 in the second half.
Kompany managed at Anfield for the first time in his career. While he won four league titles as City captain, a victory on Liverpool's patch was never something the former centre-back achieved.
But he took the positives from the performances despite Burnley taking another step closer to relegation. He said via the BBC: “I’ve been to this place many times as a player myself and didn’t get as many chances as we did today.
“These types of games you need a little bit of luck but we didn’t have that and it becomes difficult. The team fights, works hard, is always dangerous and at times played really well.
“It’s a credit to the team because they always keep going. I can take positives but obviously we want the results.”