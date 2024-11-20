Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has been in fine form this season.

Virgil van Dijk revealed that Arne Slot sees him as the player who starts Liverpool’s attacks.

Slot has made a magnificent start as Reds head coach after succeeding the legendary Jurgen Klopp. The Reds currently top the Premier League table by five points and sit at the summit of the Champions League standings.

Slot did not make any wholesale changes to the Liverpool squad he inherited from Klopp. Instead, the Dutchman made subtle changes after arriving from Feyenoord. Van Dijk has been the bedrock of the Reds’ early-season success, having been given responsibility on the ball by his boss.

Speaking to Netherlands-based magazine VI, the Anfield captain said: “Slot is doing it his way and where I can help him I will. The manager has inherited a very good team. We must not forget that last season we were fighting for the league title with Arsenal and Manchester City until five games before the end. Slot is a very good manager. He is enjoying himself and we are making progress. We also get along well with the new assistants, Sipke Hulshoff and Johnny Heitinga.'

“I am the one on the pitch where it all starts. I am in a position where you can see how the opponent applies pressure. With one or two or three strikers. Are the opponent's full-backs high or not, do they play with one or two controlling midfielders? There are different options every time.'

'From my position, I can see what the possible solutions are and I can coach my teammates in that. That is also what Slot expects from me.”

Van Dijk has forged a tremendous central-defensive partnership with Ibrahima Konate. Liverpool have shipped just six league goals and have yet to concede in four Champions League games. And Van Dijk heaped praise on his partner Konate. He added: “Together with Ibrahima Konaté, who is doing great. Every match can be different. Am I blocked by a striker or not? Do they want me to move to midfield and take the initiative there? That is all part of it and it works very well.”

Slot revealed that after Liverpool’s 2-2 draw against Arsenal that Konate does not get enough credit. The Reds chief said: "He was very good today and he doesn’t always get the attention he deserves in my opinion. He’s asking to be man of the match all the time but he’s coming closer and closer to achieve that. He had a great performance today.”