Virgil van Dijk has responded to recent criticism from Wayne Rooney

Virgil van Dijk has called out recent comments aimed at himself and Mohamed Salah made by Wayne Rooney but has assured he has ‘no hard feelings’ about the matter.

The Liverpool captain was asked about Rooney’s recent criticism of the veteran Anfield duo following their 2-0 win over Aston Villa on Saturday. They had been named by Rooney in a recent discussion about Liverpool’s significant nosedive in form.

The Reds secured their first Premier League win since the Merseyside Derby in September, ending a dismal streak that has cast them seven points adrift of leaders Arsenal. Liverpool lost four league games in a row but were able to claim a crucial three points against Villa, thanks to goals from Salah and Hugo Ekitike.

What did Wayne Rooney say about Virgil van Dijk?

Amid Liverpool’s shocking dip in form, former Everton and Manchester United star Rooney weighed in on the troubles at Anfield. Speaking on the BBC Sport podcast The Wayne Rooney Show, the ex-striker said Liverpool were ‘struggling to find a way out’ of their funk and called upon Arne Slot and his senior players to ‘figure it out very quickly’.

“Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, they've signed new deals but I don't think they've really led that team this season,” Rooney said. “I think body language tells you a lot, and I think we're seeing slightly different body language from the two of them.

“They are the top two players in that team and if their body language is not right, that affects everyone else. I might be wrong on this, but if I was a Liverpool fan or the manager, that would be a big concern for me.”

Virgil van Dijk calls out ‘lazy’ Wayne Rooney criticism

Speaking after his side’s 2-0 win over Aston Villa, Van Dijk was quizzed on Rooney’s comments about him and Liverpool as a whole.

“I didn't hear him last year,” the Reds skipper said, reflecting on Liverpool’s title-winning season.

“It doesn't hurt me to be honest. I feel like just to come back to this particular player, he is obviously a legend, a big player of the game who inspired so many.

“I can say only positive things, but I feel like that comment is just I would say a bit of a lazy criticism. That's my personal opinion. It's easy to blame all the players but he knows obviously as well as everyone else we do it together, trying to help each and every one of us trying to get out of this.

“Like I said as well last year when things go well, you don't hear that at all. So it is what it is. [Pundits] have to do their job as well. So it is what it is, it's part and parcel and everyone has an opinion and we have to deal with it.

“There's no hard feelings by the way. I don't take it personal whatsoever.”