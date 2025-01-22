Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tony Cascarino has discussed Virgil van Dijk’s current contract situation at Anfield.

Virgil van Dijk remains a player at risk of leaving Liverpool at the end of the season as a free agent. The world is now fully aware of the captain’s current contract situation, as he has been frequently in the headlines for months now alongside teammates Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah.

The trio have sparked up quite the global debate, as all three crucial Anfield stars are now worryingly into the final months of their current terms. Contrasting reports have been doing the rounds throughout the January transfer window so far but there has been little concrete information to go off.

Liverpool are flying high in all competitions at this point in the season. Following their latest win over Lille, they are guaranteed a top two finish in the Champions League standings, with their place in the knockouts confirmed. The Reds also boast a six-point lead over Arsenal in the Premier League title race.

However, despite the exciting run Liverpool are on during Arne Slot’s first season, one of the main topics of conversation continues to be on whether Van Dijk and co will remain at Anfield beyond the summer.

Van Dijk to Real Madrid a ‘no brainer’

Former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino has weighed in on Alexander-Arnold’s link with Real Madrid. It’s now common knowledge that Los Blancos are eager to sign the right-back and they have already made an attempt to snap him up.

However, Cascarino believes that Van Dijk is also a player who would benefit Madrid’s project right now, especially if they can continue their pursuit of bringing free agents to the club.

“It would make perfect sense for Real Madrid to sign Virgil van Dijk as well as Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool when their contracts expire this summer. Real need a high-class centre back and Van Dijk is one of the top five in the world,” the ex-Republic of Ireland international wrote in his column for The Times.

“Carlo Ancelotti likes to work with experienced players and at 33, Van Dijk can play at the highest level for maybe another four years. In recent times, Real’s transfer policy has shifted to successfully target free agents, including Antonio Rüdiger, David Alaba and Kylian Mbappé. It seems like a no-brainer.”

Liverpool contract criticism

Cascarino, like other pundits, has also questioned why Liverpool have allowed three key players to run down their contracts so heavily.

“It is highly unusual for a big club such as Liverpool to have three stars all out of contract in the same summer and it might smack of carelessness to let it happen,” he wrote.

Van Dijk has been relatively quiet regarding his contract situation compared to Salah. The Egyptian has provided a few updates on his future, most recently telling the media that communication over a new deal has reached a standstill.

“So far, yes. It's the last six months,” Salah told Sky Sports at the start of the year. “There is no progress there. We are far away from any progress. So, we just need to wait and see.”