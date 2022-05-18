Virgil van Dijk missed Liverpool’s 2-1 win at Southampton because of injury.

Virgil van Dijk has hinted that he will be back for Liverpool’s Premier League finale against Wolves as he told Kopites: see you on Sunday.

The Reds head into the last day of the top-flight season just one point behind Manchester City following a 2-1 win at Southampton last night.

The title race is firmly in City’s hands but if they slip up against Aston Villa then Liverpool can claim the silverware with a victory over Wolves.

Van Dijk was absent against Southampton, having come off injured in the Reds’ FA Cup final triumph over Chelsea last weekend.

But with Liverpool bringing the curtain down on their Premier League campaign at Anfield - which could potentially be a historic day - van Dijk has suggested he will be involved.

After the Southampton win, the centre-back wrote on Twitter: “BIG WIN! See you all Sunday!”

Mo Salah and Fabinho were also absent against Southampton.