The Liverpool captain was in action for the Netherlands in a 2-2 draw against Germany this week.

Virgil van Dijk has issued a light warning to teammate and now Premier League rival Matthijs de Ligt following the Netherlands’ 2-2 draw against Germany on Tuesday.

Ronald Koeman’s side were forced to settle for a draw, despite taking hold of the game after just two minutes of play. Tijjani Reijnders struck the opening goal with just seconds on the clock but an error from De Ligt later in the first half allowed Deniz Undav to score his first goal for Germany.

De Ligt, who signed for Manchester United during the summer transfer window for an overall fee of £42.8 million, gave away the ball inside his own half and opened up the opportunity for the Germans to snatch the equaliser. The goal came with plenty of time for Joshua Kimmich to fire home another to put Germany in front as they headed into the break.

De Ligt was brought off at the half-time interval and replaced with Brighton and Hove Albion’s Jan Paul van Hecke. His error against Germany followed a mistake he had made prior during the Netherlands’ 5-2 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina last time out.

The United defender was quick to acknowledge his error against Bosnia and delivered a brutally honest verdict of his display: “I should have done better at their second goal, and I know that. I don't really know what happened. I should have cleared the ball but I kept having doubts during the play. It's just f****d.”

Following the Germany result, Van Dijk delivered some advice to his fellow centre-back and stressed that De Ligt must take his mistake for the Undav goal as a learning curve.

“This is football. You have to learn from this. It was one moment but at the highest level you will get punished for it,” the skipper said.

Manager Ronald Koeman also weighed in on De Ligt’s errors and revealed the reason for hooking him at half-time.

“It just looks like he is now in a period where all his mistakes are being punished. I gave him a new chance today, but eventually protected him by taking him off.”

Koeman defended De Ligt following his mistake against Bosnia and Herzegovina, admitting it was a ‘bad moment’ from a defender but asked those on the outside not to be ‘too dramatic’ or ‘put too much emphasis on it’.

De Ligt has been integrated straight into Erik ten Hag’s side, making two substitute appearances before starting their latest match against Liverpool. Their defeat to the Reds marked their second defeat of the season, leaving them down in 14th with just three points on the board so far.