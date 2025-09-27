Getty Images

Virgil van Dijk is showing no signs of slowing down, but how much longer can the Liverpool captain keep playing for?

Goals win games, however, the well known adage that defences win championships is true for a reason with Liverpool’s as good as they come.

When Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk put pen to paper on new contracts, it wasn’t just the fans who breathed a sigh of relief, with Arne Slot and Richard Hughes both knowing that both of their jobs were considerably easier this season. A long-term plan has been put into place, but how do you replace the irreplaceable?

At 34-years old, Van Dijk is showing no signs of slowing down or of any depreciation of his considerable talent. His position allows him more grace than perhaps a winger or central midfielder with former Liverpool striker Dean Saunders telling Liverpool World via BestBettingSites.com why the Reds’ skipper can keep playing for as long as he wants.

When asked where does Van Dijk ranks amongst previous Liverpool captains and if he can keep playing beyond the end of his next contract, Saunders said: “Playing against hard, tough, physically aggressive defenders wasn’t exactly fun, but it wasn’t the most difficult kind of defender to play against. Even playing against the quick ones, it wasn’t easy, but it was doable. The players I hated coming up against were the ones who could read the game, who could get there before you, mentally.

“A ball over the top and you think they’re in, but Alan Hansen has already swept it up. Players like Martin Keown, Tony Adams, Rio Ferdinand. They’re the really tough ones, and Van Dijk is as good as any of them. His biggest strength is his intelligence and perception. He’s a winner, too. He showed that the other day when he got on the end of a corner and won the game. He decides where the defence is going to be, and they all play better for his influence. When he’s out, it costs Liverpool points. He’s as important as Mo Salah.

“When your best players are injured, nobody likes to hear excuses, but as a manager, it costs you your job. Liverpool need him to be fit if they want to lift trophies this season. He’s a Rolls Royce of a player, just like Paul McGrath. They don’t run, they glide. He is where the ball is. They’re a step ahead of everyone.”

Is Van Dijk the best defender in the world?

Perhaps Van Dijk’s best quality, is that he makes others around him look and play better. On their own, players like Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez are good players, they are international standard players, and yet without the giant Dutchman they don’t look anywhere near the same level. He might be well into his mid-thirties, but his fitness and professionalism mean that there is no reason why the two-year extension he signed in the spring doesn’t have to be his last contract.

Modern football has changed and with it, so has the number of centre-halves like Van Dijk. A mixture of ball-playing or physically imposing defenders have flooded the market with few capable of doing it both in the manner of the Liverpool captain.

His position as one of the Premier League’s greats might be a source for constant debate, however, in terms of who can be considered the best in the world at this moment in time, there aren’t many who could even challenge him.

There are some good defenders, this is entirely different to being dominant in the air, comfortable in possession, unbeatable in one v ones and being able to organise a defence almost single handedly and he’s worth every penny and more of his new contract.