The Reds had a Cody Gakpo goal chalked off by VAR during their latest match against Aston Villa.

Liverpool’s hopes of finishing in the top four are all but over after they were unable to pick up a win against Aston Villa on Saturday. Despite Roberto Firmino marking a perfect sendoff at Anfield by scoring the equaliser, the Reds couldn’t push on to get all three points.

It’s a draw that will certainly feel like a loss for Liverpool, made worse by the fact they were denied a goal earlier in the match after a lengthy VAR check. Cody Gakpo had seemingly levelled the scoring, only for the goal to be ruled out for being offside.

In the build-up to the goal, Virgil van Dijk was indeed in an offside position when he played the ball, however it had rebounded off Villa’s Ezri Konsa just prior. Despite usual rules meaning this would play van Dijk onside, it was determined to have been a deflection, rather than an intentional play.

The Premier League released a statement following the match: “Van Dijk was in an offside position from Luis Diaz‘s header. The VAR recommended a review, and referee John Brooks determined it was a deflection off Ezri Konsa, not a deliberate play.”

Naturally, the decision did not go down well with the Liverpool fans, or indeed Jurgen Klopp. Van Dijk himself also had his say on the situation and has made a request regarding Premier League officials moving forward.

“I’ve no idea [why it was ruled out] — I didn’t understand what was going on at all. I asked Michael Oliver [fourth official] on the side of the pitch, and apparently it was a question if the Villa player deliberately knocked it back or something, but I have no idea, yes or no,” he said during a post-match interview.

The centre-back then called for more transparency moving forward when it comes to such decisions made by officials during matches.

“I think it would be good if next season we can hear what they discuss, everyone around it, and be transparent,” he continued. “For them to explain with you guys [the media], coming here [in the interview area]. That’s what happened in Holland, why not over here in the Premier League?”