Liverpool are rumoured to be closing in on a sensational agreement

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur will battle to join Newcastle United at Wembley as they reconvene for the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final showdown at Anfield.

Both sides enter the fixture on a high after vital 2-0 victories on the road at the weekend, but the clear favourites to progress to the final are Arne Slot’s high-flying side despite their 1-0 defeat to Ange Postecoglou’s side in the capital last time out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Reds boast one of the best home records in the league with 26 points from 11 matches at Anfield while also recording a perfect four wins from four matches in the Champions League - including comprehensive victories over German champions Bayer Leverkusen and Spanish champions Real Madrid.

They are the most successful team in the history of the competition with 10 triumphs, but know they will need to be at their best to defeat a Spurs side that are renowned for scoring plenty of goals.

Club captain Virgil Van Dijk will be key to the team’s hopes of success. He notably scored the winner in last term’s final and will have high hopes of nullifying the threat posed by a number of the Lillywhite’s best attacking stars.

The Netherlands star has been vital to Liverpool’s success story in recent years - and speculation regarding his future as he approaches the final months of his contract have been rife throughout the season, but a recent video has suggested an extension announcement might not be too far away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool share viral Virgin Van Dijk video

In the build-up to Liverpool’s contest with Tottenham the club shared a now vital TikTok post showing the players working out in the gym.

Last to join the group is club captain Virgil Van Dijk, who is applauded by the entire team as he walks down the middle to a chorus of the player’s singing his iconic chant: “He’ll pass the ball, calm as you like, Virgil Van Dijk.”

The uplifting video has been viewed by over 1 million supporters and has received more than 105,600 and an avalanche of comments which suggest the video has a hidden meaning.

Liverpool fans comment on Virgil Van Dijk contract situation

A number of the Kop expressed their excitement about the viral Virgil Van Dijk video and speculated that it could be a sign that he has agreed a new long-term contract with the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One fan commented: “Surely this is a hint that he’s signed.” while another more confident supporter added: ”He did sign 100%” while a third fan said: “Is he signing a contract, we want a lifetime deal.”

At this stage, it remains unclear whether iconic trio Van Dijk, Mohamed Salah or Trent Alexander Arnold will extend their stay at Anfield with all enjoying stellar individual campaigns.

However, Football 365 claim that Van Dijk and Salah could have already agreed new terms, in an announcement which has been delayed to take the spotlight away from Trent, who is still undecided on his long-term future amid reports of interest from Champions League holders Real Madrid.