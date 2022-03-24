Former Manchester United defender Jaap Stam has been discussing Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk during the international break.

Virgil van Dijk must be 'little bit aware' of his position as Liverpool bid for a historic quadruple.

That's the verdict of legendary Dutch defender Jaap Stam, speaking to bettingexpert.

Background

Van Dijk is regarded as the world's best centre-back by many.

He's been an imperious figure since moving to Anfield from Southampton for £75 million in January 2018, helping the Reds win the Champions League and Premier League.

After bouncing back from a serious knee injury, van Dijk has made 38 appearances in all competitions for Jurgen Klopp's side this season, scoring three goals.

Liverpool have the chance to win all four major competitions.

On top of already claiming the Carabao Cup, they sit a point behind Manchester City in the Premier League, are into the Champions League quarter-finals and the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

Stam believes van Dijk is in fine fettle for the Reds - but highlighted on area he could improve.

What’s been said

The ex-Manchester United centre-half said: “If you look at the game now, most of the time, he's doing very well.

"It's not a weakness, but I think, at times, in his positioning is something he can improve on a little.

But if you play in a team with a lot of quality sometimes these things, because you're still winning, don't get punished straight away.

“If you want to talk about certain things about him, and it's not about looking for weaknesses because I think in general he's doing very well, but these are things that you still, at times, need to be a little bit aware of.

"I don't know Virgil very well personally, but if you look at him - and if you hear him speak and if you see him on a pitch - then you can see that he's a clever guy.

“He's probably always analysing his own game as well and what he needs to do to improve.”

Van Dijk is currently away on international duty with Holland.