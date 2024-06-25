Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The Liverpool midfielder has agreed with what sections of fans are asking for.

It’s an admission that was as honest as they come. Perhaps even too honest - as well as refreshing. And in truth, Wataru Endo might have just given a key hint towards Arne Slot’s Liverpool transfer plans.

There have been a plethora of names linked with Anfield so far this summer. A significant number of them have been centre-backs, while several forwards have also cropped up.

But the one position that large sections of Kopites would like Slot to strengthen in his first window as head coach is defensive midfield. It felt like the Reds were credited with an interest in every midfielder playing for a club in Europe’s top-five leagues 12 months ago. There were some, of course, who Liverpool didn’t get over the line - those being Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia despite bids being accepted by Brighton and Southampton respectively. The pair chose Chelsea - not that Jurgen Klopp was complaining in the end.

The former Anfield supremo admitted it worked out for the best neither Caicedo or Lavia moved to Merseyside. Klopp was happy the leftfield option of Endo joined after the surprise exits of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson.

Endo arrivals was perhaps an even bigger shock. He was a player who unbeknown to the layman and aged 30, he scarcely met the criteria Reds owners Fenway Sports Group usually sign. Yet he was signed from Stuttgart for a reported fee of around £16 million.

To his credit, after a period of acclimatisation, Endo adhered himself to fans. In the middle third of the season, in particular, the Japan international was excellent. After the Carabao Cup final victory over Chelsea at Wembley, he was hailed as a machine by Klopp.

However, there was a lack of cover and competition - and performances dipped towards the end of the campaign as Liverpool’s Premier League and Europa League ambitions jettisoned.

With Thiago Alcantara making just one brief substitute cameo because of injury and Stefan Bajcetic suffering from issues throughout, Alexis Mac Allister also served as a No.6 option. However, he was markedly better when deployed in a more advanced role and did struggle on occasions away from home particularly.

Surveying Liverpool’s squad, you can fathom why fans are clamouring for a new option to screen the back four. Endo is a solid option and will get his fair share of minutes. Yet if the Reds harbour ambitions of challenging for the Premier League and Champions League, someone else to dovetail with Endo may be required.

Endo himself has confessed it would be a good idea to recruit another in his position. Speaking to ABEMA Sports Time (via MSN), he said: “I don’t care about those reports, but I also think it would be better to get a No. 6 midfielder! I think there is a possibility that they are viewing [Alexis] Mac Allister as a No. 6 anchor, but at the moment there aren’t many No. 6 players to begin with.

“I had the most opportunities to play, and so did Mac Allister. We also had Thiago Alcantara, but he had a lot of injuries and is set to leave the club at the end of this season. We also have a young Spanish player [Stefan Bajcetic], but it’s still unclear as to whether he will be able to contribute immediately.

“Considering my age [31], I think it might be OK for me to get the No. 6, but if it ultimately makes the team stronger then I’m all for it, because there will be competition and I just have to win my position again. I’m not really worried about it, and in fact I think it might be OK if I win!”

There may be occasions when Mac Allister is stationed there but heading into the pre-season period, he should be regarded as a No.8.

That is the position that Dominik Szoboszlai, Curtis Jones and Ryan Gravenberch all prefer while the way Harvey Elliott ended 2023-24, he may finally be converted to a full-time engine-room operator rather than also playing on the wing. Bajcetic enjoyed an eye-catching 2022-23 season but the fact he made just three appearances last term means he will not be rushed back.

What’s more, given the flak that Trent Alexander-Arnold has faced while on England duty - most of it unfair - Slot may be hesitant to switch the vice-captain from right-back.