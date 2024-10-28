Giorgi Mamardashvili of Valencia CF celebrates after Enzo Barrenechea of Valencia CF (not pictured) scores his team's first goal during the LaLiga match between Getafe CF and Valencia CF at Coliseum Alfonso Perez on October 27, 2024 in Getafe, Spain. (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The Georgia international will join Liverpool next summer after signing from Valencia.

All eyes were on the Emirates Stadium on Sunday. Kopites’ full attention was on the action that ensued between Liverpool and fellow Premier League title hopefuls Arsenal.

A pulsating 2-2 draw was fought out in North London, with the Reds second-best for large periods but showing the battling qualities required if they are to compete for the silverware. Arne Slot’s men came from behind on two occasions, with Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah on target either side of the interval.

While Arsenal were on top for long spells, Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher didn’t have too much to do. Bar Bukayo Saka and Mikel Merino’s goals, just one more shot on target came Kelleher’s way. The Republic of Ireland international was again deputising for Alisson Becker, who is sidelined with a hamstring injury, and having another sustained spell in the starting line-up.

But away from the Premier League, Liverpool’s future goalkeeper was plenty busy. Giorgi Mamardashvili became the first signing of Slot’s reign as head coach after a £29 million fee with Valencia was agreed. But part of the terms was that the 23-year-old stayed at the Spanish outfit for the campaign to continue playing regularly.

Valencia already find themselves in a La Liga relegation battle and are rooted to the bottom of the table. But without Mamardashvili, they’d be cut further than three points adrift of safety. The Georgia international continues to be Los Che’s saviour and produced late heroics in a 1-1 draw against Getafe.

Mamardashvili pulled off an outrageous double save in stoppage-time to ensure that Valencia held on for a precious point on the road.

Getafe pair Diego Rico and Bertug Yildirim, who were denied by Mamardashvili, were left perplexed how they did not score. And anyone else watching was left stunned by the Euro 2024 star’s incredible reflexes that will be on show at Liverpool in the future.