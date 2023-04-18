Register
Jurgen Klopp gives hilarious reaction to Liverpool striker as fans laud performance

The Liverpool manager provided a brilliant reaction during their thumping win over Leeds.

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 18th Apr 2023, 23:30 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 23:30 BST

Fans are loving Jurgen Klopp’s reaction to Darwin Nunez winning the ball back in added time during his side’s win over Leeds.

Braces from Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota were coupled with goals from Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez as Liverpool scored a big away victory, and a first win in four games in the league.

There were plenty of standout performances and moments for fans to enjoy, but many are talking about the reaction of the Liverpool manager late in the game.

Most Popular

Klopp has never been one to hold his emotions in, whether his team are winning or losing, and he was seen shouting ‘Oh my god’ multiple times as he fell down his seat in a dramatic and jovial manner before then flying out of his seat to then shout once again.

Fans reacted in plenty of different ways, with one simply enjoying the result and performance, as well as this video: ‘6 goals and a new klopp meme dropped, last night was legit perfect’

Whilst one simply said: ‘I love this man.’

