The Liverpool manager provided a brilliant reaction during their thumping win over Leeds.

Fans are loving Jurgen Klopp’s reaction to Darwin Nunez winning the ball back in added time during his side’s win over Leeds.

Braces from Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota were coupled with goals from Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez as Liverpool scored a big away victory, and a first win in four games in the league.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There were plenty of standout performances and moments for fans to enjoy, but many are talking about the reaction of the Liverpool manager late in the game.

Klopp has never been one to hold his emotions in, whether his team are winning or losing, and he was seen shouting ‘Oh my god’ multiple times as he fell down his seat in a dramatic and jovial manner before then flying out of his seat to then shout once again.

Fans reacted in plenty of different ways, with one simply enjoying the result and performance, as well as this video: ‘6 goals and a new klopp meme dropped, last night was legit perfect’

Advertisement

Advertisement