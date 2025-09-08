Serge Gnabry of Germany celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammate Florian Wirtz during the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match between Germany and Northern Ireland at RheinEnergieStadion on September 07, 2025 in Cologne, Germany. | Getty Images

Two Liverpool players were in action against each other on Sunday night on the international stage

Liverpool summer signing Florian Wirtz produced a moment of magic on Sunday night as he scored a stunning free-kick for Germany in a 3-1 win over Northern Ireland in Cologne.

The 2014 World Cup winners took an early lead through Serge Gnabry but ex-Everton player Isaac Price continued his hugely-impressive goalscoring record for his country as he volleyed in from a corner to level matters on 34 minutes. The midfielder, who now plays for West Brom, has 10 goals in 24 games for Northern Ireland at the age of just 21.

Nadiem Amiri put Germany back in front on 69 minutes and Wirtz stepped up a few minutes later to seal victory for the home side. The Liverpool man stood about 25 yards from goal and sidefooted a free-kick over the Northern Ireland wall and past the sprawling Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

Conor Bradley was in action for the visitors and produced some brilliant pieces of defending as Northern Ireland tried to keep Germany at bay. It was an admirable effort from Bradley and his teammates but the difference in quality eventually shone through.

Wirtz was a record-breaking signing for Liverpool when he arrived at Anfield for £100m from Bayer Leverkusen. That fee has the potential to climb to £116m if all relevant add-ons are met. He was only the club’s record signing for a couple of months after a £125m deal was done to sign Alexander Isak on deadline day.

The free-kick on Sunday night was Wirtz’s eighth goal for Germany in 33 caps. The result puts Germany’s World Cup qualification bid back in track after they lost their opening group game to Slovakia on Thursday.