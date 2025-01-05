Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Will Liverpool vs Man United be postponed? Latest updates as snow hits Merseyside and the North West.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool and Manchester United await news on whether today’s Premier League fixture at Anfield will go ahead.

Snow has covered the North West of England, which has placed the game in doubt. The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning until 11.59pm tonight, with temperatures falling below freezing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool City Council’s Safety Advisory Group met this morning to discuss whether the match can go ahead - and will reconvene at 12.00pm, which is four-and-a-ahlf hours before kick-off. They will consider the safety of road users and those who take public transport to travel to Anfield. The pitch is likely to be playable given the technology installed at Premier League grounds and the game is set to take place as things stand.

A club statement said: “A safety meeting was held this morning to assess the weather and travel conditions for today’s fixture against Manchester United at Anfield.

“At this stage the match is planned to go ahead as normal and every effort is being made to get the game on. A further safety meeting will take place again at midday to assess the latest conditions. We will update supporters just as soon as we can. Please take extra care out there, Reds.”

Merseyrail have already suffered disruptions this morning, with trains on the Chester and Ellesmere Port lines cancelled while serves to Hunts Cross, Ormskirk, Southport and West Kirby are suffering minor disruptions. In addition, Northern Rail cancelled the 8.30am service from Manchester Victoria to Liverpool Lime Street and there are cancellations between Liverpool Lime Street and Huyton. Avanti West Coast have also delayed all services to and from Liverpool Lime Street until 12.00pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile. Liverpool John Lennon Airport and Manchester Airport have delayed flights as they clear snow from the respective runways.

On X, user @Colin520330 captured the conditions around Anfield just after 5am this morning. An update was then given at 7.45am which highlighted it was ‘even worse weather’ than when the video was uploaded.

In addition, user @JenboLFC showed a photo around Anfield with the caption: “Im 5 mins from Anfield…..for anyone wondering🥶 ❄️ ⛄️”

Meanwhile, Taggy’s Bar in Anfield Road posted: Snow is about 2inches. It rains a little, but very cold rain. My money is on postponement.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Merseyside Police has warned that vehicles Childwall Valley Road are already struggling and other routes should be taken. A post on X said: “Good morning, please be advised that due to the inclement weather, vehicles are struggling to get up Childwall Valley Road, please find an alternative route where possible.”

In a message to road users, the Met Office said: “It is safer not to drive in these conditions, but if you need to make an essential journey, consider alternative forms of transport, to keep you and others safe. If you must drive, do this more safely by: using dipped headlights; accelerating gently, using low revs and changing to higher gears as quickly as possible; starting in second gear to help with wheel slip; maintaining a safe and steady speed, keeping distance from other vehicles; using a low gear to go downhill, avoiding braking unless necessary; steering into skids, not taking your hands of the wheel, and avoiding slamming on brakes.”

Liverpool have already had one fixture postponed this season because of adverse weather conditions. The Merseyside derby against Everton at Goodison Park last month did not go ahead on safety grounds amid Storm Darragh.

In League Two, Chesterfield’s fixture against Gillingham and Fleetwood Town’s clash against AFC Wimbledon have been postponed because of the snow.