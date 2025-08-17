Former Everton footballer Wayne Rooney acknowledges the fans during a lap of honour following the Premier League match between Everton FC and Southampton FC at Goodison Park on May 18, 2025 in Liverpool, England. Goodison Park, home of Everton Football Club since August 24, 1892, will play host to its final Men's First Team fixture today ahead of the clubs move to the Hill Dickinson Stadium for the 2025/26 season. | Getty Images

Wayne Rooney has faith in one of Liverpool’s up-and-coming young stars ahead of the 2025-26 Premier League campaign

Wayne Rooney believes Rio Ngumoha will be the Premier League’s breakout star this season as he made his predictions for the 2025-26 campaign.

The Reds kicked off their 2025-26 league campaign off with a 4-2 win over Bournemouth on Friday night. Ngumoha was named on the bench but was not introduced by Arne Slot.

Ngumoha, who Liverpool snapped up from Chelsea’s academy, scored two goals and provided two assists in pre-season as he grabbed his opportunity with both hands.

Rooney, for BBC Sport, backed him to be the breakout star while also predicting the Reds to win the league and for Mohamed Salah to recapture the golden boot after a huge goal and assist tally last term.

He also named Jeremie Frimpong as the most important signing of the summer. The right-back scored on his debut against Crystal Palace last weekend and will fill the void left by Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has left for Real Madrid.

Rio Ngumoha has chance to impress with Luis Diaz gone

This season could prove to be a huge one for Ngumoha. Luis Diaz has left Anfield for Bayern Munich and his departure does leave space on the left-wing. Cody Gakpo is the next in line while Hugo Ekitike could also be used in the position.

However, with Darwin Nunez leaving - the Reds still need to sign another striker which means Ekitike will be used centrally for the opening games of the campaign. The Frenchman enjoyed a strong Premier League debut with a goal and an assist against Bournemouth.

The Reds are interested in Alexander Isak but Newcastle United’s high £150m valuation could scupper a deal. If a deal is not done, the door would be wide open for Ngumoha to play more this campaign.

His involvment in pre-season suggests Slot is more than aware of his qualities but he only turns 17 at the end of this month and the Reds will not want to rush his development.

Arne Slot speaks on Rio Ngumoha

"I don't know what senior players exactly means, does that mean you play for your country or you're a certain age? Because a player like Rio showed in the last few games he played for us that, at senior level, he can make an impact as well," Slot said during pre-season.

He continued: "They have an incredible chance to work and be every day around players like Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah and all these others to see what they do, to be ready to perform every three days.

"And that is a step these players definitely have to make, which is completely normal if you're 16 or 17. It's already nice that they can play once a week at a good level, and we just try to develop them in the best way we can.

"But we also have to take care of them because new players that come in that are 23, 24, 22, already experienced that the intensity levels are quite high, either during the games or in training sessions, let alone for players that are 16 and coming through the academy."