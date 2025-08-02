Isaac Mabaya of Liverpool before the PL2 game at AXA Training Centre on March 02, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool transfer news as one player departs on loan and a midfielder is set to leave permanently.

A Liverpool youngster has completed a loan exit for the 2025-26 season.

The Reds have allowed Isaac Mabaya to move to Wigan Athletic on a temporary basis. Mabaya enjoyed an eye-catching preseason in the summer of 2022 when he earned praise from former manager Jurgen Klopp.

However, Mabaya subsequently suffered injury problems which hampered his development. But his fitness has improved since the end of last year and he was handed his Liverpool debut in the surprise FA Cup defeat by Plymouth Argyle.

Wigan are hoping to push for League One promotion this term and head coach Ryan Lowe is a long-term admirer. He told the Latics’ website: “I’ve known of Isaac for many years - he’s had a few injuries, but feels like he’s back to where he belongs.

“I nearly signed him when I was at Preston North End, knowing his pedigree and what he’s about - he’s a powerful right wing-back who will definitely give us something down the right-hand side.

“We saw him first-hand against us for Liverpool U21s, and he’s fit, firing, and really excited to be here. We’re delighted to have him on board and feel he’ll be a really good addition."

Wigan sporting director Gregor Rioch added: “Isaac is a really exciting player, who we have been very aware of over a long period of time. We felt it important to add to our options at wing back, and Isaac fits the profile of what we want perfectly

“We are excited to have him during his first professional loan - and I’m sure he’s going to be a success. I’d once again like to thank Liverpool, with whom we have a long-standing relationship.”

Midfielder set for exit

Meanwhile, Liverpool are closing in on sanctioning a permanent exit of Tyler Morton. The midfielder made five appearances last season but did not feature en route to winning the Premier League title.

Morton has previously enjoyed successful loan spells at respective Championship clubs Blackburn Rovers and Hull City, while he helped England under-21s to European Championship glory earlier this summer.

Morton is behind Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones in Liverpool’s pecking order. He is keen for regular action and is nearing a move to Olympique Lyonnais, per The Times.