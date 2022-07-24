The Reds kick off their 2022/23 Premier League campaign away to Fulham on August 6.

Liverpool’s summer transfer business looks to be completed after Jurgen Klopp confirmed they did not plan to sign any more players in the current window.

The Reds, who kick off their 2022/23 Premier League campaign away to Fulham on August 6, face RB Salzburg on Wednesday in their next pre-season friendly.

Their biggest acquisition of the window has been striker Darwin Nunez who joined for £67.5 million from Benfica but the Anfield side have also brought in future prospects Calvin Ramsay and Fabio Carvalho from Aberdeen and Fulham respectively - with both expected to play a part in the first team squad this season.

Meanwhile, several players have also departed Merseyside with Sadio Mane the most notable exit having joined Bayern Munich for £28 million.

Neco Williams, Takumi Minamino, Marko Grujic and Ben Davies have also left along with Divock Origi, Sheyi Ojo, Ben Woodburn, Rhys Williams and Loris Karius.

What has Jurgen Klopp said about more Liverpool signings?

Although there is over a month left in the transfer window, Klopp has stated he “has his squad” and does not plan to sign any more players unless injuries or further exits require them to do so.

As reported by Sky Sports, the German coach said: “Unless we have injuries or player sales no, we have our squad. Hopefully, there won’t be any so Liverpool supporters can focus on other things.”

Klopp was also asked about potential outgoings, replying: “I don’t talk about these things you know that. Look at the results, not the process - don’t forget!”

Will Liverpool do anymore business this window?

Although Klopp’s comments suggest that they are done for the summer they may be forced to dip back into the market if other first team players do leave.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is one player currently being linked with a move away from Anfield with Southampton and West Ham amongst the clubs rumoured to be interested in the England international.