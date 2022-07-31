Liverpool claimed the Community Shield with a 3-1 win over Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola has insisted that Manchester City ‘have to improve’ after losing the Community Shield to Liverpool.

The Reds, who are the FA Cup holders, defeated Premier League champions City at the King Power Stadium.

Jurgen Klopp will be taking plenty of positives from the game, having finished just a point behind the Etihad Stadium outfit in the title race last season.

And to ensure City don’t give Liverpool an early lead with the campaign starting on Saturday, Guardiola is looking to see his side progress in training this week.

What’s been said

He said: “Congratulations to Liverpool. In the first 15-20 minutes they were better with their pace. And then after we got our game and the last 20-25 minutes were quite similar.

“We started the second half really well, after the goal our game was there and we were really good and confident against this team.

“Even in the first half, we created enough chances to do it and after one action was clear, then you lose the ball and they make the transition and the penalty, and after it was more difficult.

“We have [only] two weeks and a little bit since we started so we cannot expect [too much] but in general they gave everything. I said to the players after how proud I was that they gave everything.